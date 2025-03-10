Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.