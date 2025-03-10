Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,268 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of Acushnet worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 745.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

