Atria Investments Inc Sells 10,282 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

