AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $232,532.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in AtriCure by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

