AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells $568,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,620.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,230.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
