Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,984 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

