Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,342 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in FedEx by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.58.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

