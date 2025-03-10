Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 6,266 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
CHDN opened at $112.00 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
