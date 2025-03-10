Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 6,266 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $112.00 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.