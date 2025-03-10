Banco Santander S.A. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.96 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

