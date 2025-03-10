Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 4,803 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

