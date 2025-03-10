Bancor (BNT) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Bancor (BNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $47.24 million and $5.18 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 118,038,329 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 118,038,329.33242642. The last known price of Bancor is 0.411916 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $3,624,505.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.