Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 139,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 124,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 247,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

