Barclays Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock worth $72,867,455. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

