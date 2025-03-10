Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $199.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

