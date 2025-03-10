Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 27.3% – Here’s Why

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) was down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 759,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 225,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

