Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

