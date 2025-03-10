Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $396,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $388.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.