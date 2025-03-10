Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

