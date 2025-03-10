Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 125,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

