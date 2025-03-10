Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $13.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

