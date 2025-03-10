Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 137266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Benton Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Benton Resources Company Profile
Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
