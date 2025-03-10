Best Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent partial ownership in banks and other financial institutions, and they trade on public stock markets. Their value is influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, and the overall health of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $15.61 on Monday, reaching $476.18. 26,939,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,819,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day moving average of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $9.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.80. 6,904,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. 24,830,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,757,629. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $306.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

