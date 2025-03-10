Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $3.93 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $63.12 million and $264,574.68 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,329.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.01 or 0.00441211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00040936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 3.87082757 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $324,103.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

