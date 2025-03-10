BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 913,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,369. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$389.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,160.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

