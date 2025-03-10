BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESI
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 6.2 %
Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,160.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.