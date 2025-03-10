BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

