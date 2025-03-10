BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.