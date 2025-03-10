Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

