Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $272,245.33 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at $104,299,923.75. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $32.65 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.