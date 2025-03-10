Brokerages Set Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Price Target at GBX 259.80

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.80 ($3.36).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.28) to GBX 267 ($3.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.28) to GBX 267 ($3.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group Stock Performance
Moonpig Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.