Brokerages Set Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Price Target at GBX 259.80

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.80 ($3.36).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a "not rated" rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 254 ($3.28) to GBX 267 ($3.45) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Moonpig Group Announces Dividend

LON:MOON opened at GBX 203.74 ($2.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.18. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

Further Reading

