Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lowered by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 7.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of Brookfield worth $116,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

