Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bumble by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bumble from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

