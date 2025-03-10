Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.