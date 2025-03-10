Callan Family Office LLC Buys 6,560 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

