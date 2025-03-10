Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 16,480 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 348.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,293,017.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,375.41. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,259 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,855 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

