Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 19,451 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.