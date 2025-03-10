Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 109,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $6,001,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $200.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.59 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

