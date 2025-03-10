Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,861,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of General Motors by 81.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

