Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $265.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,316.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $277.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

