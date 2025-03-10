Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Financial Comparison

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -173.39% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Candel Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 2,235.43 -$37.94 million ($1.73) -4.77 Genetic Technologies $7.66 million 0.44 -$7.88 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.