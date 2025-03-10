Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $383,041 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

