Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

