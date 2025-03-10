Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $342.36 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

