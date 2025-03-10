Candriam S.C.A. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 581.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 128.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

