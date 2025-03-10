Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $67.36 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

