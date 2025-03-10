Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of CASY opened at $398.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $445.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.
CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
