Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $398.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $445.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

