Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Lessened by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 189,280 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

