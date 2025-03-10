Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
CG stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.42 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
