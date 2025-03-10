Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.42 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

