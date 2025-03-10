Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %
CHE stock opened at $595.86 on Friday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,872,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,587,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $42,023,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after buying an additional 51,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.