Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Amundi lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $220.57 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

