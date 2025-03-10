ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $666.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

